Bun’d Up
2800 10th St. NE
Closed last Thursday for operating without a license.
Cloud Lounge DC
1919 9th St. NW
Closed Dec. 5 for operating without a manager on duty and without hot water.
McDonald’s
1901 9th St NE
Closed Dec. 4 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.
The Newsroom
1803 Connecticut Ave. NW
Food service closed Nov. 29 for operating without hot water, without a manager on duty and without a license. Reopened Dec. 5.
Palm Restaurant
1225 19th St. NW
Closed Nov. 29 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
Roland’s of Capitol Hill
333 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Dollar Tree
850 Largo Center Dr., Largo
Closed Dec. 4 because of rodents.
Dulcinea Bar and Grill
9103 Gaither Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Nov. 20 because of sewage. Reopened Dec. 3.
Family Dollar
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Dec. 3 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd., Bethesda
Closed Dec. 5 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
Lenny’s Carryout
7401 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Dec. 3 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Cafe 28
12900 Worldgate Dr., Herndon
Closed Dec. 5 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
Flippin’ Pizza
9548 Main Street, Fairfax
Closed last Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle