These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Bun’d Up

2800 10th St. NE

Closed last Thursday for operating without a license.

Cloud Lounge DC

1919 9th St. NW

Closed Dec. 5 for operating without a manager on duty and without hot water.

McDonald’s

1901 9th St NE

Closed Dec. 4 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.

The Newsroom

1803 Connecticut Ave. NW

Food service closed Nov. 29 for operating without hot water, without a manager on duty and without a license. Reopened Dec. 5.

Palm Restaurant

1225 19th St. NW

Closed Nov. 29 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

Roland’s of Capitol Hill

333 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

MARYLAND

Dollar Tree

850 Largo Center Dr., Largo

Closed Dec. 4 because of rodents.

Dulcinea Bar and Grill

9103 Gaither Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Nov. 20 because of sewage. Reopened Dec. 3.

Family Dollar

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Dec. 3 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd., Bethesda

Closed Dec. 5 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

Lenny’s Carryout

7401 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Dec. 3 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

Cafe 28

12900 Worldgate Dr., Herndon

Closed Dec. 5 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

Flippin’ Pizza

9548 Main Street, Fairfax

Closed last Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle