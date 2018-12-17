These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Kogod Liquors and Deli

441 New Jersey Ave. NW

Closed Dec. 12 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

1275 1st St. NE

Closed Dec. 11 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

Roland’s of Capitol Hill

333 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Closed Dec. 6 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Dec. 10.

MARYLAND

Ichiban Sushi Asian Bistro

3921 Evergreen Pkwy., Bowie

Closed last Thursday because of roaches. Reopened the next day.

Latino Market

12 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed Friday because of mice.

Potomac Pizza

9812 Falls Rd., Potomac

Closed Dec. 12 because of mice. Reopened that day.

Wok Express

9615 Lost Knife Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Dec. 10 because of sewage. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

Al Nakheel Lebanese Cafe and Market

340 Maple Ave W., Vienna

Closed Dec. 10 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle