Kogod Liquors and Deli
441 New Jersey Ave. NW
Closed Dec. 12 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.
Moe’s Southwest Grill
1275 1st St. NE
Closed Dec. 11 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
Roland’s of Capitol Hill
333 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Closed Dec. 6 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Dec. 10.
Ichiban Sushi Asian Bistro
3921 Evergreen Pkwy., Bowie
Closed last Thursday because of roaches. Reopened the next day.
Latino Market
12 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed Friday because of mice.
Potomac Pizza
9812 Falls Rd., Potomac
Closed Dec. 12 because of mice. Reopened that day.
Wok Express
9615 Lost Knife Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Dec. 10 because of sewage. Reopened the next day.
Al Nakheel Lebanese Cafe and Market
340 Maple Ave W., Vienna
Closed Dec. 10 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
