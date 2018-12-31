America’s Best Wings
3746 10th St. NE
Closed Dec. 28 because of a gross unsanitary occurrence.
Asia Nine
915 E St. NW
Closed Dec. 21 because of circumstances which may endanger the public health including vermin and insects.
Dollar Tree
3932 Minnesota Ave. NE
Closed Dec. 18 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Dec. 28.
Liff’s Market
600 Alabama Ave. SE
Closed Dec. 19 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Dec. 21.
Dollar Tree
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Dec. 27 due to mouse infestation.
Family Dollar
4325 Saint Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights
Closed Dec. 27 due to mouse infestation. Reopened Dec. 28.
Family Dollar
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Dec. 27 due to mouse infestation. Reopened Dec. 28.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle