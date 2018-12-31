These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

America’s Best Wings

3746 10th St. NE

Closed Dec. 28 because of a gross unsanitary occurrence.

Asia Nine

915 E St. NW

Closed Dec. 21 because of circumstances which may endanger the public health including vermin and insects.

Dollar Tree

3932 Minnesota Ave. NE

Closed Dec. 18 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Dec. 28.

Liff’s Market

600 Alabama Ave. SE

Closed Dec. 19 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Dec. 21.

MARYLAND

Dollar Tree

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Dec. 27 due to mouse infestation.

Family Dollar

4325 Saint Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights

Closed Dec. 27 due to mouse infestation. Reopened Dec. 28.

Family Dollar

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Dec. 27 due to mouse infestation. Reopened Dec. 28.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle