These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

America’s Best Wings

3746 10th St. NE

Closed Dec. 28 because of a gross unsanitary occurrence. Reopened Dec. 31.

Asia Nine

915 E St. NW

Closed Dec. 21 because of circumstances which may endanger the public health including vermin and insects. Reopened Dec. 24.

Fuel Pizza

600 F St. NW

Closed Jan. 3 for operating without a license. Reopened Jan. 4.

Jaco Juice & Taco Bar

1614 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Closed Jan. 3 for operating without a license.

MARYLAND

Buno Supermarket

7601 Old Branch Ave., Clinton

Closed Jan. 3 due to roach infestation and improper refrigeration.

Dollar Tree

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Dec. 27 due to mouse infestation.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.