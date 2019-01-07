America’s Best Wings
3746 10th St. NE
Closed Dec. 28 because of a gross unsanitary occurrence. Reopened Dec. 31.
Asia Nine
915 E St. NW
Closed Dec. 21 because of circumstances which may endanger the public health including vermin and insects. Reopened Dec. 24.
Fuel Pizza
600 F St. NW
Closed Jan. 3 for operating without a license. Reopened Jan. 4.
Jaco Juice & Taco Bar
1614 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Closed Jan. 3 for operating without a license.
Buno Supermarket
7601 Old Branch Ave., Clinton
Closed Jan. 3 due to roach infestation and improper refrigeration.
Dollar Tree
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Dec. 27 due to mouse infestation.
No new closures were reported.