Chinatown Express
746 6th St. NW
Closed Jan. 7 because of circumstances that may endanger public health and incorrect food temperatures.
CVS
5227 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Friday because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Jaco Juice & Taco Bar
1614 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Closed Jan. 3 for operating without a license.
Buno Supermarket
7601 Old Branch Ave., Clinton
Closed Jan. 3 because of roach infestation and improper refrigeration. Reopened Jan. 4.
Dollar Tree
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Dec. 27 because of mouse infestation. Reopened last Thursday.
Express Cafe
15916 Shady Grove Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Jan. 2 because of roaches. Reopened Jan. 7.
Kenny’s Sub Shop
11210 Georgia Ave., Wheaton
Closed Dec. 21 because of roaches. Reopened Dec. 26.
KFC/Taco Bell
2119 University Blvd., Wheaton
Closed Dec. 31 because of sewage. Reopened that day.
No new closures were reported.
