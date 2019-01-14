These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Chinatown Express

746 6th St. NW

Closed Jan. 7 because of circumstances that may endanger public health and incorrect food temperatures.

CVS

5227 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Friday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Jaco Juice & Taco Bar

1614 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Closed Jan. 3 for operating without a license.

MARYLAND

Buno Supermarket

7601 Old Branch Ave., Clinton

Closed Jan. 3 because of roach infestation and improper refrigeration. Reopened Jan. 4.

Dollar Tree

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Dec. 27 because of mouse infestation. Reopened last Thursday.

Express Cafe

15916 Shady Grove Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Jan. 2 because of roaches. Reopened Jan. 7.

Kenny’s Sub Shop

11210 Georgia Ave., Wheaton

Closed Dec. 21 because of roaches. Reopened Dec. 26.

KFC/Taco Bell

2119 University Blvd., Wheaton

Closed Dec. 31 because of sewage. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle