These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Chinatown Express

746 6th St. NW

Closed Jan. 7 because of circumstances that may endanger public health and incorrect food temperatures. Reopened Jan. 11.

CVS

5227 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Jan. 11 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Jan. 16.

Jaco Juice & Taco Bar

1614 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Closed Jan. 3 for operating without a license. Reopened Jan. 7.

Peking Garden Carryout

2008 18th St. NW

Closed Jan. 16 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

Quick Trip 24

1356 Brentwood Rd. NE

Closed Friday for operating without hot water and without a manager on duty.

MARYLAND

Auntie Anne’s

7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.

Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet

8 Bureau Dr., Gaithersburg

Closed Jan. 17 because of inadequate hand sinks. Reopened that day.

House of Kabob

701 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed Jan. 15 for operating without hot water. Reopened last Thursday.

Jerry’s Subs and Pizza

13645 Connecticut Ave., Silver Spring

Closed Jan. 15 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

Thelo Greek Grill

8009 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Closed Friday because of roaches.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle