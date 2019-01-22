Chinatown Express
746 6th St. NW
Closed Jan. 7 because of circumstances that may endanger public health and incorrect food temperatures. Reopened Jan. 11.
CVS
5227 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Jan. 11 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Jan. 16.
Jaco Juice & Taco Bar
1614 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Closed Jan. 3 for operating without a license. Reopened Jan. 7.
Peking Garden Carryout
2008 18th St. NW
Closed Jan. 16 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
Quick Trip 24
1356 Brentwood Rd. NE
Closed Friday for operating without hot water and without a manager on duty.
Auntie Anne’s
7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda
Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.
Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet
8 Bureau Dr., Gaithersburg
Closed Jan. 17 because of inadequate hand sinks. Reopened that day.
House of Kabob
701 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed Jan. 15 for operating without hot water. Reopened last Thursday.
Jerry’s Subs and Pizza
13645 Connecticut Ave., Silver Spring
Closed Jan. 15 because of mice. Reopened the next day.
Thelo Greek Grill
8009 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
Closed Friday because of roaches.
No new closures were reported.
