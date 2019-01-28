Panas Gourmet Empanadas
2029 P St. NW
Closed last Thursday for operating without a license.
Subway
3204 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Closed Jan. 22 for operating without a manager on duty.
Tenley Bar and Grill
4611 41st St. NW
Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Vida Fitness The Yards
1212 4th St. SE
Food service closed Jan. 22 for operating without a license.
7-Eleven
9900 Greenbelt Rd., Lanham
Closed Jan. 22 because of rodents and a clogged drain. Reopened the next day.
Dire Halal Meat and Groceries
6476 New Hampshire Ave. NE, Takoma Park
Closed Jan. 27 for operating without a license.
Dollar Tree
850 Largo Center Dr., Largo
Closed Jan. 22 because of rodents.
Grand China Carryout
2300 Arundel Rd., Mt. Rainier
Closed Jan. 22 for operating without water. Reopened that day.
Karin’s Cafe
2 Wisconsin Circle, Chevy Chase
Closed Jan. 23 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
Ledo Pizza
10301 Westlake Dr., Bethesda
Closed Jan. 23 because of mice. Reopened that day.
Taco Bell/KFC
2119 University Blvd., Wheaton
Closed Jan. 22 because of sewage. Reopened that day.
Thelo Greek Grill
8009 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
Closed Jan. 18 because of roaches. Reopened that day.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle