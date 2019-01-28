These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Panas Gourmet Empanadas

2029 P St. NW

Closed last Thursday for operating without a license.

Subway

3204 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Closed Jan. 22 for operating without a manager on duty.

Tenley Bar and Grill

4611 41st St. NW

Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Vida Fitness The Yards

1212 4th St. SE

Food service closed Jan. 22 for operating without a license.

MARYLAND

7-Eleven

9900 Greenbelt Rd., Lanham

Closed Jan. 22 because of rodents and a clogged drain. Reopened the next day.

Dire Halal Meat and Groceries

6476 New Hampshire Ave. NE, Takoma Park

Closed Jan. 27 for operating without a license.

Dollar Tree

850 Largo Center Dr., Largo

Closed Jan. 22 because of rodents.

Grand China Carryout

2300 Arundel Rd., Mt. Rainier

Closed Jan. 22 for operating without water. Reopened that day.

Karin’s Cafe

2 Wisconsin Circle, Chevy Chase

Closed Jan. 23 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

Ledo Pizza

10301 Westlake Dr., Bethesda

Closed Jan. 23 because of mice. Reopened that day.

Taco Bell/KFC

2119 University Blvd., Wheaton

Closed Jan. 22 because of sewage. Reopened that day.

Thelo Greek Grill

8009 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Closed Jan. 18 because of roaches. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle