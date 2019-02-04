These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Bareburger

1647 20th St. NW

Closed Jan. 28 for operating without a manager on duty.

International Student House of Washington D.C.

1825 R St. NW

Food service closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.

Tenley Bar and Grill

4611 41st St. NW

Closed Jan. 24 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Jan. 26.

Wendy’s

100 New York Ave. NE

Closed Jan. 29 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

Dollar Tree

10488 Campus Way S., Largo

Closed Jan. 29 because of rodents.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle