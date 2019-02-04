Bareburger
1647 20th St. NW
Closed Jan. 28 for operating without a manager on duty.
International Student House of Washington D.C.
1825 R St. NW
Food service closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.
Tenley Bar and Grill
4611 41st St. NW
Closed Jan. 24 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Jan. 26.
Wendy’s
100 New York Ave. NE
Closed Jan. 29 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.
Dollar Tree
10488 Campus Way S., Largo
Closed Jan. 29 because of rodents.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle