These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

3000 Connecticut Ave. NW

Closed last Thursday for operating without a manager on duty and for operating without a license. Reopened that day.

Insomnia Cookies

1309 H St. NE

Closed Feb. 5 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.

Pho 88 Noodles and Grill

608 H St. NW

Closed Feb. 5 because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Starbucks

2130 H St. NW

Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water.

MARYLAND

Dollar Tree

10488 Campus Way S., Largo

Closed Jan. 29 because of rodents. Reopened Feb. 6.

Java Junction

5 S. Summit Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed Feb. 6 because of rodents and unsanitary food contact surfaces. Reopened the next day.

Panda Cafe

5119 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill

Closed Feb. 7 because of unsanitary conditions. Reopened the next day.

Wendy’s

5425 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland

Closed Feb. 7 for operating with inadequate hand sinks. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

Stefano Versace Gelato

6814 Springfield Mall, Springfield

Closed Feb. 6 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle