7-Eleven
3000 Connecticut Ave. NW
Closed last Thursday for operating without a manager on duty and for operating without a license. Reopened that day.
Insomnia Cookies
1309 H St. NE
Closed Feb. 5 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.
Pho 88 Noodles and Grill
608 H St. NW
Closed Feb. 5 because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Starbucks
2130 H St. NW
Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water.
Dollar Tree
10488 Campus Way S., Largo
Closed Jan. 29 because of rodents. Reopened Feb. 6.
Java Junction
5 S. Summit Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed Feb. 6 because of rodents and unsanitary food contact surfaces. Reopened the next day.
Panda Cafe
5119 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill
Closed Feb. 7 because of unsanitary conditions. Reopened the next day.
Wendy’s
5425 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland
Closed Feb. 7 for operating with inadequate hand sinks. Reopened the next day.
Stefano Versace Gelato
6814 Springfield Mall, Springfield
Closed Feb. 6 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.
