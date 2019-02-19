Daikaya Izakaya
705 6th St. NW
Closed last Thursday because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day
Martha’s Market
2400 Minnesota Ave. SE
Closed Feb. 11 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
Pho Viet
2628 11th St. NW
Closed Friday for operating without a manager on duty and because of circumstances that may endanger public health.
Family Dollar
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents.
Family Dollar
6711 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills
Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents.
Family Dollar
4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Temple Hills
Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents.
Dollar General
13817 Outlet Dr., Silver Spring
Closed Feb. 13 because of sewage. Reopened Friday.
Dollar Tree
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents.
KingsWay Cafe
13919 Baltimore Ave., Laurel
Closed Feb. 11 because of inadequate hand sinks. Reopened that day.
Thai By Thai
10955 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax
Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
