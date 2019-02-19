These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Daikaya Izakaya

705 6th St. NW

Closed last Thursday because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day

Martha’s Market

2400 Minnesota Ave. SE

Closed Feb. 11 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

Pho Viet

2628 11th St. NW

Closed Friday for operating without a manager on duty and because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

MARYLAND

Family Dollar

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents.

Family Dollar

6711 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills

Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents.

Family Dollar

4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Temple Hills

Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents.

Dollar General

13817 Outlet Dr., Silver Spring

Closed Feb. 13 because of sewage. Reopened Friday.

Dollar Tree

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents.

KingsWay Cafe

13919 Baltimore Ave., Laurel

Closed Feb. 11 because of inadequate hand sinks. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

Thai By Thai

10955 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax

Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle