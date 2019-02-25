These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Ledo Pizza

814 H St. NE

Closed Feb. 19 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.

Pho Viet

2628 11th St. NW

Closed Feb. 15 for operating without a manager on duty and because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened Feb. 19.

MARYLAND

Bobo’s Lake Trout

9009 Stuart Lane, Clinton

Closed last Thursday because of an inoperable hand sink. Reopened the next day.

Capital Sportsplex

10011 Good Luck Rd., Glenn Dale

Closed Friday for operating without a license.

China Dragon

7527 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Friday because of rodents and an inoperable hand sink.

Family Dollar

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents. Reopened Feb. 19.

Mid-Atlantic Crab and Seafood

6210 Coventry Way, Clinton

Closed last Thursday because of an inoperable hand sink. Reopened the next day.

Smoothie King

48 Watkins Park Dr., Springdale

Closed last Thursday for operating without a license.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle