Ledo Pizza
814 H St. NE
Closed Feb. 19 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.
Pho Viet
2628 11th St. NW
Closed Feb. 15 for operating without a manager on duty and because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened Feb. 19.
Bobo’s Lake Trout
9009 Stuart Lane, Clinton
Closed last Thursday because of an inoperable hand sink. Reopened the next day.
Capital Sportsplex
10011 Good Luck Rd., Glenn Dale
Closed Friday for operating without a license.
China Dragon
7527 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Friday because of rodents and an inoperable hand sink.
Family Dollar
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents. Reopened Feb. 19.
Mid-Atlantic Crab and Seafood
6210 Coventry Way, Clinton
Closed last Thursday because of an inoperable hand sink. Reopened the next day.
Smoothie King
48 Watkins Park Dr., Springdale
Closed last Thursday for operating without a license.
No new closures were reported.
