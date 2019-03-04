These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Anacostia Market

1303 Good Hope Rd. SE

Closed Feb. 25 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.

Golden China

1703 6th St. NW

Closed Feb. 27 because of gross unsanitary occurrence including vermin. Reopened Friday.

Marbury Market

2300 Good Hope Rd. SE

Closed Feb. 25 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened the next day.

Roland’s of Capitol Hill

333 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Closed Feb. 26 for operating without hot water and because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Sunny’s Carryout

1301 Good Hope Rd. SE

Closed Feb. 26 because of gross unsanitary occurrence including vermin.

MARYLAND

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

160 Congressional Ln., Rockville

Closed Feb. 27 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

Capital Sportsplex

10011 Good Luck Rd., Glenn Dale

Closed Feb. 22 for operating without a license. Reopened Feb. 25.

Dollar Tree

850 Largo Center Dr., Largo

Closed Feb. 25 because of rodents.

Family Dollar

6711 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills

Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents. Reopened Feb. 17.

Silver Fountain

13533 Connecticut Ave., Aspen Hill

Closed Feb. 25 because of rodents and unsanitary conditions. Reopened the next day.

Smoothie King

48 Watkins Park Dr., Springdale

Closed Feb. 21 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

Ten Ren’s Tea Time

7418 Baltimore Ave., College Park

Closed Feb. 27 because of rodents.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle