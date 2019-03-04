Anacostia Market
1303 Good Hope Rd. SE
Closed Feb. 25 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.
Golden China
1703 6th St. NW
Closed Feb. 27 because of gross unsanitary occurrence including vermin. Reopened Friday.
Marbury Market
2300 Good Hope Rd. SE
Closed Feb. 25 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened the next day.
Roland’s of Capitol Hill
333 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Closed Feb. 26 for operating without hot water and because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Sunny’s Carryout
1301 Good Hope Rd. SE
Closed Feb. 26 because of gross unsanitary occurrence including vermin.
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
160 Congressional Ln., Rockville
Closed Feb. 27 because of mice. Reopened the next day.
Capital Sportsplex
10011 Good Luck Rd., Glenn Dale
Closed Feb. 22 for operating without a license. Reopened Feb. 25.
Dollar Tree
850 Largo Center Dr., Largo
Closed Feb. 25 because of rodents.
Family Dollar
6711 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills
Closed Feb. 12 because of rodents. Reopened Feb. 17.
Silver Fountain
13533 Connecticut Ave., Aspen Hill
Closed Feb. 25 because of rodents and unsanitary conditions. Reopened the next day.
Smoothie King
48 Watkins Park Dr., Springdale
Closed Feb. 21 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
Ten Ren’s Tea Time
7418 Baltimore Ave., College Park
Closed Feb. 27 because of rodents.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle