These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Crisp Kitchen and Bar

1837 1st St. NW

Closed Friday because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin.

Pizzeria Vetri

2221 14th St. NW

Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

Rajaji Curry House

2603 Connecticut Ave. NW

Closed Friday because of rodents.

Sunny’s Carryout

1301 Good Hope Rd. SE

Closed Feb. 26 because of gross unsanitary occurrence including vermin. Reopened March 4.

MARYLAND

Neal’s Bagels

12141 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed last Thursday because of a broken outside sewer line. Reopened Friday.

Ten Ren’s Tea Time

7418 Baltimore Ave., College Park

Closed Feb. 27 because of rodents. Reopened March 4.

Well Being Cafe

101 Monroe St., Rockville

Closed March 4 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle