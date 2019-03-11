Crisp Kitchen and Bar
1837 1st St. NW
Closed Friday because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin.
Pizzeria Vetri
2221 14th St. NW
Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
Rajaji Curry House
2603 Connecticut Ave. NW
Closed Friday because of rodents.
Sunny’s Carryout
1301 Good Hope Rd. SE
Closed Feb. 26 because of gross unsanitary occurrence including vermin. Reopened March 4.
Neal’s Bagels
12141 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed last Thursday because of a broken outside sewer line. Reopened Friday.
Ten Ren’s Tea Time
7418 Baltimore Ave., College Park
Closed Feb. 27 because of rodents. Reopened March 4.
Well Being Cafe
101 Monroe St., Rockville
Closed March 4 because of mice. Reopened the next day.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle