These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

1109 South Capitol St. SW

Closed March 13 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened the next day.

Baby Wale

1124 9th St. NW

Closed March 11 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

El Centro D.F.

1218 Wisconsin Ave NW

Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Pizza Mart

3524 12th St. NE

Closed March 13 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.

Rajaji Curry House

2603 Connecticut Ave. NW

Closed March 8 because of rodents. Reopened March 11.

MARYLAND

Manila Mart

5023 Garrett Ave., Beltsville

Closed March 12 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

McDonald’s

7708 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Friday because of rodents. Reopened Saturday.

Paleteria La Zacatecana

5910 Allentown Way, Temple Hills

Closed Friday for operating without a license.

Papa John’s Pizza

5310 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill

Closed last Thursday because of rodents, broken hand sinks and improper food temperatures. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

