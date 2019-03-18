7-Eleven
1109 South Capitol St. SW
Closed March 13 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened the next day.
Baby Wale
1124 9th St. NW
Closed March 11 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
El Centro D.F.
1218 Wisconsin Ave NW
Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Pizza Mart
3524 12th St. NE
Closed March 13 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.
Rajaji Curry House
2603 Connecticut Ave. NW
Closed March 8 because of rodents. Reopened March 11.
Manila Mart
5023 Garrett Ave., Beltsville
Closed March 12 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
McDonald’s
7708 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Friday because of rodents. Reopened Saturday.
Paleteria La Zacatecana
5910 Allentown Way, Temple Hills
Closed Friday for operating without a license.
Papa John’s Pizza
5310 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill
Closed last Thursday because of rodents, broken hand sinks and improper food temperatures. Reopened the next day.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle