These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Crisp Kitchen and Bar

1837 First St. NW

Closed March 8 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin.

Hershey’s Ice Cream

1432 K St. NW

Closed March 20 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

Pho Viet USA

2628 11th St. NW

Closed March 20 because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

Station Cafe

820 First St. NE

Closed March 18 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened March 20.

MARYLAND

Agrodolce

21030 Frederick Rd., Germantown

Closed Friday because of inadequate refrigeration.

Delicioso Cafe

12134 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Closed March 19 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

IHOP

775 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Closed March 19 because of mice. Reopened that day.

Urban Crawfish

670 Quince Orchard Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

Well Being Cafe

101 Monroe St., Rockville

Closed March 15 because of mice. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle