Crisp Kitchen and Bar
1837 First St. NW
Closed March 8 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin.
Hershey’s Ice Cream
1432 K St. NW
Closed March 20 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
Pho Viet USA
2628 11th St. NW
Closed March 20 because of circumstances that may endanger public health.
Station Cafe
820 First St. NE
Closed March 18 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened March 20.
Agrodolce
21030 Frederick Rd., Germantown
Closed Friday because of inadequate refrigeration.
Delicioso Cafe
12134 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Closed March 19 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
IHOP
775 Rockville Pike, Rockville
Closed March 19 because of mice. Reopened that day.
Urban Crawfish
670 Quince Orchard Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
Well Being Cafe
101 Monroe St., Rockville
Closed March 15 because of mice. Reopened that day.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle