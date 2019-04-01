Benning Market
2001 Benning Rd. NE
Closed Friday for operating without a manager on duty.
The Churchill Hotel
1914 Connecticut Ave. NW
Food service closed March 26 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
50/50 Grocery and Dollar Plus
5401 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg
Closed Friday because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Agrodolce
21030 Frederick Rd., Germantown
Closed March 22 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.
De’Soul Cafe
7651 Matapeake Business Dr., Brandywine
Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water.
Family Dollar
4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights
Closed last Thursday because of rodents. Reopened Saturday.
J-Mart
15633 Emerald Dr., Bowie
Closed March 28 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
Lahinch Tavern and Grill
7747 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac
Closed March 26 because of mice. Reopened that day.
Pho Nom Nom
842-A Rockville Pike, Rockville
Closed last Thursday because of unsanitary conditions. Reopened Monday.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle