These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Benning Market

2001 Benning Rd. NE

Closed Friday for operating without a manager on duty.

The Churchill Hotel

1914 Connecticut Ave. NW

Food service closed March 26 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

50/50 Grocery and Dollar Plus

5401 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

Closed Friday because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Agrodolce

21030 Frederick Rd., Germantown

Closed March 22 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

De’Soul Cafe

7651 Matapeake Business Dr., Brandywine

Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water.

Family Dollar

4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights

Closed last Thursday because of rodents. Reopened Saturday.

J-Mart

15633 Emerald Dr., Bowie

Closed March 28 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

Lahinch Tavern and Grill

7747 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac

Closed March 26 because of mice. Reopened that day.

Pho Nom Nom

842-A Rockville Pike, Rockville

Closed last Thursday because of unsanitary conditions. Reopened Monday.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle