These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Benning Market

2001 Benning Rd. NE

Closed March 29 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.

MARYLAND

7-Eleven

9413 Livingston Rd., Fort Washington

Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.

Antonio’s Pizza Subs & Pasta and Bakery

742 Cady Dr., Fort Washington

Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.

De’Soul Cafe

7651 Matapeake Business Dr., Brandywine

Closed March 28 for operating without hot water.

Galicia Restaurant and Bar

10907 Fort Washington Rd., Fort Washington

Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.

McDonald’s

996 E. Swan Creek Rd., Fort Washington

Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.

Nava Thai

11301 Fern St., Wheaton

Closed Friday because of an inability to clean the kitchen and unsanitary conditions. Reopened that day.

Papa John’s Pizza

10747 Indian Head Hwy., Fort Washington

Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

5151 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill

Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.

South Pride Seafood and Soul

5201 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill

Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle