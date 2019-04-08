Benning Market
2001 Benning Rd. NE
Closed March 29 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.
7-Eleven
9413 Livingston Rd., Fort Washington
Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.
Antonio’s Pizza Subs & Pasta and Bakery
742 Cady Dr., Fort Washington
Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.
De’Soul Cafe
7651 Matapeake Business Dr., Brandywine
Closed March 28 for operating without hot water.
Galicia Restaurant and Bar
10907 Fort Washington Rd., Fort Washington
Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.
McDonald’s
996 E. Swan Creek Rd., Fort Washington
Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.
Nava Thai
11301 Fern St., Wheaton
Closed Friday because of an inability to clean the kitchen and unsanitary conditions. Reopened that day.
Papa John’s Pizza
10747 Indian Head Hwy., Fort Washington
Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
5151 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill
Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.
South Pride Seafood and Soul
5201 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill
Closed April 1 because of a boil water advisory. Reopened the next day.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle