7-Eleven
1233 Brentwood Rd. NE
Closed April 9 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened the next day.
Potbelly
50 Massachusetts Ave. NE
Closed last Thursday because of circumstances that may endanger public health.
Shegar Spring Cafe
900 Silver Spring Ave., Silver Spring
Closed April 8 for operating without hot water. Reopened last Thursday.
Star Halal Meat
4936 Edgewood Rd., Hyattsville
Closed April 9 for operating without a permit. Reopened the next day.
Passion Fin Restaurant
42780 Creek View Plaza, Ashburn
Closed April 6 because of a storage room fire and discharged sprinkler. Reopened April 8.
