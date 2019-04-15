These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

1233 Brentwood Rd. NE

Closed April 9 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened the next day.

Potbelly

50 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Closed last Thursday because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

MARYLAND

Shegar Spring Cafe

900 Silver Spring Ave., Silver Spring

Closed April 8 for operating without hot water. Reopened last Thursday.

Star Halal Meat

4936 Edgewood Rd., Hyattsville

Closed April 9 for operating without a permit. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

Passion Fin Restaurant

42780 Creek View Plaza, Ashburn

Closed April 6 because of a storage room fire and discharged sprinkler. Reopened April 8.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle