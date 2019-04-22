These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Dukem Ethio­pian Restaurant and Market

1114-1118 U St. NW

Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.

Potbelly

50 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Closed April 11 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened April 15.

Roland’s of Capitol Hill

333 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Closed Feb. 26 for operating without hot water and because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.

Zemen Market

2401 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Closed April 18 because of insects, rodents and other pests.

MARYLAND

Anthony’s New York Pizza and Pasta House

15480 Annapolis Rd., Bowie

Closed April 17 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

Dollar Tree

1535 University Blvd., Hyattsville

Closed April 16 because of rodents.

Kaldi’s Social House

918 Silver Spring Ave., Silver Spring

Closed April 15 because of mice. Reopened that day.

Menna’s Meals

8600 Dakota Dr., Gaithersburg

Closed April 17 because of rodents. Reopened that day.

Nana’s Pit BBQ and Seafood

9021 Woodyard Rd., Clinton

Closed April 12 because of a failure to comply with change of ownership requirements. Reopened Friday.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle