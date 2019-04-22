Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant and Market
1114-1118 U St. NW
Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.
Potbelly
50 Massachusetts Ave. NE
Closed April 11 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened April 15.
Roland’s of Capitol Hill
333 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Closed Feb. 26 for operating without hot water and because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.
Zemen Market
2401 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Closed April 18 because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Anthony’s New York Pizza and Pasta House
15480 Annapolis Rd., Bowie
Closed April 17 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
Dollar Tree
1535 University Blvd., Hyattsville
Closed April 16 because of rodents.
Kaldi’s Social House
918 Silver Spring Ave., Silver Spring
Closed April 15 because of mice. Reopened that day.
Menna’s Meals
8600 Dakota Dr., Gaithersburg
Closed April 17 because of rodents. Reopened that day.
Nana’s Pit BBQ and Seafood
9021 Woodyard Rd., Clinton
Closed April 12 because of a failure to comply with change of ownership requirements. Reopened Friday.
No new closures were reported.
