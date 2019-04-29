Greek Deli and Catering
1120 19th St. NW
Closed April 22 because of circumstances that may endanger public health.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
1925 14th St. NW
Closed April 24 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.
Modern Market Farm Fresh Eatery
1010 Vermont Ave. NW
Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
New 7 Market
1406 Good Hope Rd. SE
Closed April 23 because of an interruption of water service.
Subway
1412 Good Hope Rd. SE
Closed April 22 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened April 24.
Zemen Market
2401 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Closed April 18 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened April 22.
Family Dollar
4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights
Closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened the next day.
Sam’s Donut and Coffee
7992 New Hampshire Ave., Langley Park
Closed April 23 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
99C Hot Pot
9992 Main St., Fairfax
Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
Domino’s Pizza
2972 Chain Bridge Rd., Oakton
Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle