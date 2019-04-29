These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Greek Deli and Catering

1120 19th St. NW

Closed April 22 because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

1925 14th St. NW

Closed April 24 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.

Modern Market Farm Fresh Eatery

1010 Vermont Ave. NW

Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

New 7 Market

1406 Good Hope Rd. SE

Closed April 23 because of an interruption of water service.

Subway

1412 Good Hope Rd. SE

Closed April 22 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened April 24.

Zemen Market

2401 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Closed April 18 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened April 22.

MARYLAND

Family Dollar

4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights

Closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened the next day.

Sam’s Donut and Coffee

7992 New Hampshire Ave., Langley Park

Closed April 23 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

99C Hot Pot

9992 Main St., Fairfax

Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

Domino’s Pizza

2972 Chain Bridge Rd., Oakton

Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle