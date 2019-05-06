7-Eleven
1700 17th St NW
Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water.
Bodega Market
2409 Franklin St. NE
Closed April 30 for operating without hot water.
Elephant and Castle Pub and Restaurant
900 19th St. NW
Closed May 1 because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Hamilton’s Bar and Grill
233 2nd St. NW
Closed April 29 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.
Safeway
1701 Corcoran St. NW
Closed May 1 because of sewage.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
10116 River Rd., Potomac
Closed Friday because of sewage. Reopened that day.
TGI Fridays
1101 Shoppers Way, Largo
Closed Friday because of mice. Reopened Saturday.
Life Cafe
9602 Main St., Fairfax
Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
Sbarro
11750 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax
Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened Saturday.
