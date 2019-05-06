These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

1700 17th St NW

Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water.

Bodega Market

2409 Franklin St. NE

Closed April 30 for operating without hot water.

Elephant and Castle Pub and Restaurant

900 19th St. NW

Closed May 1 because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Hamilton’s Bar and Grill

233 2nd St. NW

Closed April 29 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.

Safeway

1701 Corcoran St. NW

Closed May 1 because of sewage.

MARYLAND

Chipotle Mexican Grill

10116 River Rd., Potomac

Closed Friday because of sewage. Reopened that day.

TGI Fridays

1101 Shoppers Way, Largo

Closed Friday because of mice. Reopened Saturday.

VIRGINIA

Life Cafe

9602 Main St., Fairfax

Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

Sbarro

11750 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax

Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened Saturday.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle