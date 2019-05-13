These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Po Boy Jim Bar and Grill

709 H St, NE

Closed May 6 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin and for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

Aladdin Sizzler

3231 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier

Closed last Thursday because of rodents. Reopened Saturday.

Brookdale Senior Living

14997 Health Center Dr., Bowie

Food service closed May 6 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Family Dollar

4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights

Closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened the next day.

Pizza And Steak Stop

13525 Clopper Rd., Germantown

Closed Friday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

Westbrook Elementary School

5110 Allan Terrace, Bethesda

Food service closed last Thursday for operating without hot water.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle