Po Boy Jim Bar and Grill
709 H St, NE
Closed May 6 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin and for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened the next day.
Aladdin Sizzler
3231 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier
Closed last Thursday because of rodents. Reopened Saturday.
Brookdale Senior Living
14997 Health Center Dr., Bowie
Food service closed May 6 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Family Dollar
4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights
Closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened the next day.
Pizza And Steak Stop
13525 Clopper Rd., Germantown
Closed Friday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
Westbrook Elementary School
5110 Allan Terrace, Bethesda
Food service closed last Thursday for operating without hot water.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle