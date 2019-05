These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Astor Mediterranean

1829 Columbia Rd. NW

Closed May 14 for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.

Rioja Market and Deli

1824 Columbia Rd. NW

Closed May 14 for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.

MARYLAND

Alamo Mexican Restaurant

5508 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale

Closed May 13 because of rodents.

Deshi Bazar

282 N. Frederick Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed May 14 because of smoke damage.

Kenny’s Sub Shop

288 N. Frederick Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed May 14 because of smoke damage. Reopened Friday.

VIRGINIA

Sakura Grill

43670 Greenway Corporate Dr., Ashburn

Closed May 12 because of kitchen fire. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle