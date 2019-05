These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Café Soleil

839 17th St. NW

Closed Friday for operating without a manager on duty and for circumstances that may endanger public heath. Reopened Saturday.

MARYLAND

Alamo Mexican Restaurant

5508 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale

Closed May 13 because of rodents. Reopened May 16.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle