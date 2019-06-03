These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

950 Eastern Ave. NE

Closed Friday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Aladdin’s Kitchen

1782 Florida Ave. NW

Closed Friday for operating without hot water and because of sewage.

MARYLAND

Edible Arrangements

3478 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney

Closed last Thursday because of problems with a drain line. Reopened Friday.

Emily’s Restaurant

2065 University Blvd., Hyattsville

Closed May 28 because of an inadequate food prep unit. Reopened the next day.

Papa John’s Pizza

5310 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill

Closed May 28 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

Shady Oak Inn

6494 Marlboro Pike, District Heights

Closed May 28 because of mice. Reopened Friday.

Super Chicken

4323 Kenilworth Ave., Bladensburg

Closed May 29 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

The Tavern at River Falls

10128 River Rd., Potomac

Closed May 28 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

Wah Lock

6505 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park

Closed last Thursday because of mice and roaches.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle