7-Eleven
950 Eastern Ave. NE
Closed Friday because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Aladdin’s Kitchen
1782 Florida Ave. NW
Closed Friday for operating without hot water and because of sewage.
Edible Arrangements
3478 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney
Closed last Thursday because of problems with a drain line. Reopened Friday.
Emily’s Restaurant
2065 University Blvd., Hyattsville
Closed May 28 because of an inadequate food prep unit. Reopened the next day.
Papa John’s Pizza
5310 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill
Closed May 28 because of mice. Reopened the next day.
Shady Oak Inn
6494 Marlboro Pike, District Heights
Closed May 28 because of mice. Reopened Friday.
Super Chicken
4323 Kenilworth Ave., Bladensburg
Closed May 29 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.
The Tavern at River Falls
10128 River Rd., Potomac
Closed May 28 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.
Wah Lock
6505 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park
Closed last Thursday because of mice and roaches.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle