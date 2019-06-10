These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

950 Eastern Ave. NE

Closed May 31 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened June 3.

Exxon

5030 Connecticut Ave. NW

Food service closed June 4 for operating without a manager on duty.

MARYLAND

Comfort Inn/Olde Towne Inn

9421 Largo Dr., Largo

Food service closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened the next day.

Wah Lock

6505 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park

Closed May 30 because of mice and roaches. Reopened May 31.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle