THE DISTRICT
7-Eleven
950 Eastern Ave. NE
Closed May 31 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened June 3.
Exxon
5030 Connecticut Ave. NW
Food service closed June 4 for operating without a manager on duty.
MARYLAND
Comfort Inn/Olde Towne Inn
9421 Largo Dr., Largo
Food service closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened the next day.
Wah Lock
6505 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park
Closed May 30 because of mice and roaches. Reopened May 31.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle