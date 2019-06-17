These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Aladdin’s Kitchen

1782 Florida Ave. NW

Closed May 31 for operating without hot water and because of sewage. Reopened June 12.

MARYLAND

7-Eleven

5622 St. Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill

Closed June 10 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

Smokehill BBQ

9870 Main St., Damascus

Closed June 12 because of insects.

There Is Hope Christian Church

23 W. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed June 14 because of mice.

Xi’an Gourmet

316 N. Washington St., Rockville

Closed June 11 because of rotting food and rodents.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle