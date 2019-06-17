THE DISTRICT
Aladdin’s Kitchen
1782 Florida Ave. NW
Closed May 31 for operating without hot water and because of sewage. Reopened June 12.
MARYLAND
7-Eleven
5622 St. Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill
Closed June 10 because of mice. Reopened the next day.
Smokehill BBQ
9870 Main St., Damascus
Closed June 12 because of insects.
There Is Hope Christian Church
23 W. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed June 14 because of mice.
Xi’an Gourmet
316 N. Washington St., Rockville
Closed June 11 because of rotting food and rodents.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle