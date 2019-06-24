These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Hip Hop Fish And Chicken

2301 Benning Rd. NE

Closed June 17 for operating without hot water, operating without a manager on duty and because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened June 19.

MARYLAND

Ruby Tuesday

8881 Branch Ave., Fort Washington

Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened Friday.

Steak In A Sack

10745 Indian Head Hwy., Fort Washington

Closed June 11 because of roaches. Reopened the next day.

Xi’an Gourmet

316 N. Washington St., Rockville

Closed June 11 because of rotting food and rodents. Reopened last Thursday.

VIRGINIA

Olivia Macaron

1961 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

Closed June 18 for operating without a certified food manager on duty. Reopened that day.

Sarku Japan

9508 Main St., Fairfax

Closed June 18 for operating without a certified food manager on duty. Reopened the next day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle