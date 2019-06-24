Hip Hop Fish And Chicken
2301 Benning Rd. NE
Closed June 17 for operating without hot water, operating without a manager on duty and because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened June 19.
Ruby Tuesday
8881 Branch Ave., Fort Washington
Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened Friday.
Steak In A Sack
10745 Indian Head Hwy., Fort Washington
Closed June 11 because of roaches. Reopened the next day.
Xi’an Gourmet
316 N. Washington St., Rockville
Closed June 11 because of rotting food and rodents. Reopened last Thursday.
Olivia Macaron
1961 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
Closed June 18 for operating without a certified food manager on duty. Reopened that day.
Sarku Japan
9508 Main St., Fairfax
Closed June 18 for operating without a certified food manager on duty. Reopened the next day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle