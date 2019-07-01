THE DISTRICT
Jack’s Fresh
1015 18th St. NW
Closed last Thursday because of incorrect food temperatures.
MARYLAND
La Union Market
8035 Snouffer School Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed last Thursday because of roaches.
VIRGINIA
Peking Village II
10782 Fairfax Blvd. Fairfax
Closed June 26 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
Uptown Cafe
3120 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church
Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle