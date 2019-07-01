These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Jack’s Fresh

1015 18th St. NW

Closed last Thursday because of incorrect food temperatures.

MARYLAND

La Union Market

8035 Snouffer School Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed last Thursday because of roaches.

VIRGINIA

Peking Village II

10782 Fairfax Blvd. Fairfax

Closed June 26 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

Uptown Cafe

3120 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church

Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle