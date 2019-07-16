These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

BP

1231 New York Ave. NE

Food service closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager, without hot water and without a license.

Mobil

2210 Bladensburg Rd. NE

Food service closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager, without sufficient water and without a license.

MARYLAND

Silver Hot Dog

1112 Wayne Ave., Silver Spring

Closed Friday for operating without hot water.

Starbucks

7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Closed Friday because of mice. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

Mediterrafish

2727 Merrilee Dr., Vienna

Closed July 8 for operating without a certified food manager.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle