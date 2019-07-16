BP
1231 New York Ave. NE
Food service closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager, without hot water and without a license.
Mobil
2210 Bladensburg Rd. NE
Food service closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager, without sufficient water and without a license.
Silver Hot Dog
1112 Wayne Ave., Silver Spring
Closed Friday for operating without hot water.
Starbucks
7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda
Closed Friday because of mice. Reopened that day.
Mediterrafish
2727 Merrilee Dr., Vienna
Closed July 8 for operating without a certified food manager.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle