These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Alfa Piehouse

1750 H St. NW

Closed July 15 for operating without a license and without a certified food manager.

BP

1231 New York Ave. NE

Food service closed July 11 for operating without a certified food manager, without hot water and without a license. Reopened July 17.

Mobil

2210 Bladensburg Rd. NE

Food service closed July 12 for operating without a certified food manager, without sufficient water and without a license. Reopened July 17.

MARYLAND

Lucky Strike

7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Closed July 17 because of mice.

VIRGINIA

Iron Age Korean Steak House

6023 Centreville Crest Ln., Centreville

Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

