Alfa Piehouse
1750 H St. NW
Closed July 15 for operating without a license and without a certified food manager.
BP
1231 New York Ave. NE
Food service closed July 11 for operating without a certified food manager, without hot water and without a license. Reopened July 17.
Mobil
2210 Bladensburg Rd. NE
Food service closed July 12 for operating without a certified food manager, without sufficient water and without a license. Reopened July 17.
Lucky Strike
7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda
Closed July 17 because of mice.
Iron Age Korean Steak House
6023 Centreville Crest Ln., Centreville
Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
