Dolcezza Gelato
904 Palmer Alley NW
Closed last Thursday for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened Friday.
Gulf
1329 Kenilworth Ave. NE
Food service closed last Thursday for operating without a license. Reopened Friday.
Roti Mediterranean Grill
1311 F St. NW
Closed July 24 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened that day.
El Sitio
8210 Piney Branch Rd., Silver Spring
Closed Friday because of roaches and unsanitary conditions.
Jersey Mike’s Subs
6844 Race Track Rd., Bowie
Closed July 24 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened last Thursday.
Lucky Strike
7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda
Closed July 17 because of mice. Reopened that day.
McDonald’s
4777 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights
Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
Texas Roadhouse
4993 Westone Plaza, Chantilly
Closed Friday because of sewage. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle