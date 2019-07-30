These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Dolcezza Gelato

904 Palmer Alley NW

Closed last Thursday for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened Friday.

Gulf

1329 Kenilworth Ave. NE

Food service closed last Thursday for operating without a license. Reopened Friday.

Roti Mediterranean Grill

1311 F St. NW

Closed July 24 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened that day.

MARYLAND

El Sitio

8210 Piney Branch Rd., Silver Spring

Closed Friday because of roaches and unsanitary conditions.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

6844 Race Track Rd., Bowie

Closed July 24 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened last Thursday.

Lucky Strike

7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Closed July 17 because of mice. Reopened that day.

McDonald’s

4777 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights

Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

Texas Roadhouse

4993 Westone Plaza, Chantilly

Closed Friday because of sewage. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle