THE DISTRICT

The Bar @ Milk & Honey

5832 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed July 31 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.

MARYLAND

El Sitio

8210 Piney Branch Rd., Silver Spring

Closed July 26 because of roaches and unsanitary conditions. Reopened July 31.

Family Dollar

1484 Addison Rd. S., Capitol Heights

Closed July 29 because of rodents. Reopened Friday.

Friends Deli

1010 Wayne Ave., Silver Spring

Closed July 31 because of improper food temperatures. Reopened last Thursday.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

16420 S. Westland Dr., Gaithersburg

Food service closed July 31 because of mice. Reopened Friday.

Java Junction

5 S. Summitt Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed Aug. 1 because of mice. Reopened that day.

Roma Pizza

7097 Allentown Rd., Temple Hills

Closed July 29 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

Taqueria El Rey

6017 66th Ave., Riverdale

Closed July 29 because of inadequate refrigeration, roaches, mice and contaminated food. Reopened last Thursday.

VIRGINIA

MediterraFish

2727 Merrilee Dr., Vienna

Closed July 8 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened July 31.

