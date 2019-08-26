These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Curry and Pie

1204 34th St. NW

Closed Aug. 20 for operating without hot water.

Howard China

2827 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Aug. 21 because of insects, rodents and pests; and circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened Friday.

Pho Anh Dao

1915 18th St. NW

Closed Aug. 20 because of incorrect food temperatures.

Sfoglina

1099 New York Ave. NW

Closed Aug. 19 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

Yes! Organic Market

1825 Columbia Rd. NW

Closed Aug. 19 because of incorrect food temperatures. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

The Market at River Falls

10124 River Rd., Potomac

Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened Friday.

Subway

5119 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill

Closed Friday because of inadequate food temperatures. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

Cold Stone Creamery

13027 Worldgate Dr., Herndon

Closed Aug. 19 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.

Desi Tadka

13951 MetroTech Dr., Chantilly

Closed Aug. 19 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.

Hilton Garden Inn Tysons Corner

8301 Boone Blvd., Vienna

Food service closed Aug. 21 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle