Curry and Pie
1204 34th St. NW
Closed Aug. 20 for operating without hot water.
Howard China
2827 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Aug. 21 because of insects, rodents and pests; and circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened Friday.
Pho Anh Dao
1915 18th St. NW
Closed Aug. 20 because of incorrect food temperatures.
Sfoglina
1099 New York Ave. NW
Closed Aug. 19 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
Yes! Organic Market
1825 Columbia Rd. NW
Closed Aug. 19 because of incorrect food temperatures. Reopened the next day.
The Market at River Falls
10124 River Rd., Potomac
Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened Friday.
Subway
5119 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill
Closed Friday because of inadequate food temperatures. Reopened that day.
Cold Stone Creamery
13027 Worldgate Dr., Herndon
Closed Aug. 19 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.
Desi Tadka
13951 MetroTech Dr., Chantilly
Closed Aug. 19 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.
Hilton Garden Inn Tysons Corner
8301 Boone Blvd., Vienna
Food service closed Aug. 21 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle