7-Eleven
3146 Mount Pleasant St. NW
Closed Aug. 26 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Aug. 28.
7th & L Street Market
700 L St. SE
Closed Aug. 26 because of circumstances that may endanger public health.
Curry and Pie
1204 34th St. NW
Closed Aug. 20 for operating without hot water. Reopened Aug. 26.
Los Cuates
2429 18th St., NW
Closed Friday because of sewage.
Pho Anh Dao
1915 18th St. NW
Closed Aug. 20 because of incorrect food temperatures. Reopened Aug. 27.
La Flor De Puebla
6300 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale
Closed Aug. 26 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.
Pizza Boli’s
6529 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills
Closed Aug. 27 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
Thelo Greek Grill
8009 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda
Closed last Thursday because of rodents.
Regal Fairfax Towne Center
12110 Fairfax Towne Ctr., Fairfax
Food service closed Aug. 30 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle