These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

3146 Mount Pleasant St. NW

Closed Aug. 26 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Aug. 28.

7th & L Street Market

700 L St. SE

Closed Aug. 26 because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

Curry and Pie

1204 34th St. NW

Closed Aug. 20 for operating without hot water. Reopened Aug. 26.

Los Cuates

2429 18th St., NW

Closed Friday because of sewage.

Pho Anh Dao

1915 18th St. NW

Closed Aug. 20 because of incorrect food temperatures. Reopened Aug. 27.

MARYLAND

La Flor De Puebla

6300 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale

Closed Aug. 26 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

Pizza Boli’s

6529 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills

Closed Aug. 27 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

Thelo Greek Grill

8009 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

Closed last Thursday because of rodents.

VIRGINIA

Regal Fairfax Towne Center

12110 Fairfax Towne Ctr., Fairfax

Food service closed Aug. 30 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle