These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

No new closures were reported.

MARYLAND

Deliciosa Bakery II

8 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed Sept. 11 because of mice and roaches. Reopened the next day.

Family Dollar

5844 Silver Hill Rd., District Heights

Food service closed Sept. 9 because of mice.

Satsuma

8003 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

Closed last Thursday because of mice and roaches. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle