These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Tameka Express

1338 U St. NW

Closed Sept. 9 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Sept. 17.

MARYLAND

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda

Closed Sept. 16 because of rodents. Reopened last Thursday.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle