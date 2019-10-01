Café Romeo’s
2132 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Closed Sept. 24 for operating without a certified food manager and because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin.
Yum’s Carryout
1413 14th St. NW
Closed Sept. 23 because of incorrect food temperatures and gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened last Thursday.
Shane’s Sandwich Shop
9000 Marshall Ave., Laurel
Closed Friday because of flies and poor sanitation. Reopened Saturday.
Steak In A Sack
10745 Indian Head Hwy., Fort Washington
Closed Sept. 27 because of roaches.
Amma Vegetarian Kitchen
344 Maple Ave E., Vienna
Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle