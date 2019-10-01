These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Café Romeo’s

2132 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Closed Sept. 24 for operating without a certified food manager and because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin.

Yum’s Carryout

1413 14th St. NW

Closed Sept. 23 because of incorrect food temperatures and gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened last Thursday.

MARYLAND

Shane’s Sandwich Shop

9000 Marshall Ave., Laurel

Closed Friday because of flies and poor sanitation. Reopened Saturday.

Steak In A Sack

10745 Indian Head Hwy., Fort Washington

Closed Sept. 27 because of roaches.

VIRGINIA

Amma Vegetarian Kitchen

344 Maple Ave E., Vienna

Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle