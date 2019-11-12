Good Hope Seafood
1521 Good Hope Rd. SE
Closed Oct. 25 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened Nov. 1.
Shawarma Hut
3657 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Oct. 29 because of circumstances that may endanger public health.
MARYLAND
America’s Best Wings
3440 Crain Hwy., Bowie
Closed Nov. 8 because of roaches. Reopened the next day.
Antojitos Restaurant
12 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed Nov. 6 for mouse droppings. Reopened the next day.
Roses Discount Store
3737 Branch Ave., Hillcrest Heights
Closed Nov. 7 for rodent infestation.
Sabouya International Foods
14211 Cherry Lane Ct., Laurel
Closed Nov. 6 for operating without hot water. Reopened the same day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle