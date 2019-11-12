Good Hope Seafood

1521 Good Hope Rd. SE

Closed Oct. 25 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened Nov. 1.

Shawarma Hut

3657 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Oct. 29 because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

AD

MARYLAND

America’s Best Wings

3440 Crain Hwy., Bowie



Closed Nov. 8 because of roaches. Reopened the next day.

Antojitos Restaurant

12 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed Nov. 6 for mouse droppings. Reopened the next day.

Roses Discount Store

3737 Branch Ave., Hillcrest Heights

Closed Nov. 7 for rodent infestation.

Sabouya International Foods

14211 Cherry Lane Ct., Laurel

Closed Nov. 6 for operating without hot water. Reopened the same day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle

AD