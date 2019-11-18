Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.

Howard Mini Store

2626 Georgia Ave., NW

Closed Nov. 12 for operating without hot water and without a license issued.

Kazanchis Carry Out and Grocery

1616 14th St. NW

Closed Nov. 12 for operating without a manager on duty and because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

AD

Mandarin Carry-Out

129 15th St. SE

Closed Nov. 12 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.

Pidzza

2000 Hecht Ave. NE

AD

Closed Nov. 12 because of sewage. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

CVS

5707 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale

Closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened Friday.

Dunn’s River Caribbean Cafe

11116 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville

Closed Nov. 12 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

Tommy Joe’s

7940 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

Closed Nov. 12 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle

AD