Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.
Howard Mini Store
2626 Georgia Ave., NW
Closed Nov. 12 for operating without hot water and without a license issued.
Kazanchis Carry Out and Grocery
1616 14th St. NW
Closed Nov. 12 for operating without a manager on duty and because of circumstances that may endanger public health.
Mandarin Carry-Out
129 15th St. SE
Closed Nov. 12 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.
Pidzza
2000 Hecht Ave. NE
Closed Nov. 12 because of sewage. Reopened the next day.
MARYLAND
CVS
5707 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale
Closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened Friday.
Dunn’s River Caribbean Cafe
11116 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville
Closed Nov. 12 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
Tommy Joe’s
7940 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda
Closed Nov. 12 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle