Closed Dec. 9 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Dec. 11.

MARYLAND

7-Eleven

19700 Frederick Rd., Germantown

Closed Dec. 9 because of sewage.

Azul Billiards and Sports Bar

18749-B N. Frederick Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Dec. 11 because of roaches and other insects. Reopened the next day.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

15904 Crain Hwy., Brandywine

Closed Dec. 12 because of inadequate refrigeration.

KFC

9598 Livingston Rd., Fort Washington

Closed Dec. 11 because of food damaged from a ceiling leak.

Super Chicken

4323 Kenilworth Rd., Bladensburg

Closed Dec. 9 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

Yum Chen

6729 Annapolis Rd., New Carrollton

Closed Dec. 11 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle

