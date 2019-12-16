Closed Dec. 9 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Dec. 11.
MARYLAND
7-Eleven
19700 Frederick Rd., Germantown
Closed Dec. 9 because of sewage.
Azul Billiards and Sports Bar
18749-B N. Frederick Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Dec. 11 because of roaches and other insects. Reopened the next day.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
15904 Crain Hwy., Brandywine
Closed Dec. 12 because of inadequate refrigeration.
KFC
9598 Livingston Rd., Fort Washington
Closed Dec. 11 because of food damaged from a ceiling leak.
Super Chicken
4323 Kenilworth Rd., Bladensburg
Closed Dec. 9 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
Yum Chen
6729 Annapolis Rd., New Carrollton
Closed Dec. 11 because of mice. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle