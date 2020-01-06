January 8, 2020 at 8:53 AM ESTThese food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.THE DISTRICTNo new closures were reported.MARYLANDNo new closures were reported.VIRGINIANo new closures were reported.— Compiled by Leilah ReeseADADhomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedInToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy