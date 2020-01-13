8035 Snouffer School Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Jan. 1 because of mice and roaches. Reopened the next day.

McDonald’s

18273 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg

Closed Jan. 8 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

Moby Dick House of Kabob

7023 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

Moonlight Restaurant

8035 Snouffer School Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Jan. 2 because of an unauthorized renovation. Reopened the next day.

Village Green

120 N. Frederick Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed last Thursday because of mice and roaches. Reopened the same day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.