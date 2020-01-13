8035 Snouffer School Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Jan. 1 because of mice and roaches. Reopened the next day.
McDonald’s
18273 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg
Closed Jan. 8 because of mice. Reopened the next day.
Moby Dick House of Kabob
7023 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda
Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
Moonlight Restaurant
8035 Snouffer School Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Jan. 2 because of an unauthorized renovation. Reopened the next day.
Village Green
120 N. Frederick Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed last Thursday because of mice and roaches. Reopened the same day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
