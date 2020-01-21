These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

& Pizza

1250 U St., NW

Closed Jan. 14 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened last Thursday.

MARYLAND

Pupuseria La Cabanita

1511 University Blvd., Hyattsville

Closed Jan. 15 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle