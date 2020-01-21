January 22, 2020 at 10:03 AM ESTThese food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.THE DISTRICT& Pizza1250 U St., NWClosed Jan. 14 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened last Thursday.MARYLANDPupuseria La Cabanita1511 University Blvd., HyattsvilleClosed Jan. 15 because of mice. Reopened the next day.VIRGINIANo new closures were reported.— Compiled by Terence McArdlehomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedInADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy