Jrink Juicery

1800 Wyoming Ave. NW

Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager, selling adulterated foods and operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

Jrink Juicery

1630 14th St. NW

Closed Jan. 31 for operating without a valid license while a manager was not present. Reopened the same day.

MARYLAND

China Dragon Restaurant

7527 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Jan. 29 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

Family Dollar

6818 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale

Closed Jan. 28 because of mice.

Lee’s Liquor Store and Restaurant

2903 Hamilton Rd., Hyattsville

Closed Jan. 28 because of mice. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.