Jrink Juicery
1800 Wyoming Ave. NW
Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager, selling adulterated foods and operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
Jrink Juicery
1630 14th St. NW
Closed Jan. 31 for operating without a valid license while a manager was not present. Reopened the same day.
MARYLAND
China Dragon Restaurant
7527 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Jan. 29 because of mice. Reopened the next day.
Family Dollar
6818 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale
Closed Jan. 28 because of mice.
Lee’s Liquor Store and Restaurant
2903 Hamilton Rd., Hyattsville
Closed Jan. 28 because of mice. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Leilah Reese