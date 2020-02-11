These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

CVS

1637 P St. NW

Closed Friday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Wine and Butter Market

1023 East Capitol St. SE

Closed Feb. 5 for operating without hot water.

Yum’s Carryout

1413 14th St. NW

Closed Friday because of insects, rodents and other pests and incorrect food temperatures.

MARYLAND

BB Latino Supermarket

4321 Kenilworth Rd., Bladensburg

Closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened Friday.

Domoishi Ramen

201 E. Middle Lane, Rockville

Closed Feb. 5 for operating without a license. Reopened that day.

Gulf

801 Hungerford Dr., Rockville

Food service closed Feb. 5 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle