Yum’s Carryout
1413 14th St. NW
Closed Friday because of insects, rodents and other pests and incorrect food temperatures.
MARYLAND
BB Latino Supermarket
4321 Kenilworth Rd., Bladensburg
Closed last Thursday because of mice. Reopened Friday.
Domoishi Ramen
201 E. Middle Lane, Rockville
Closed Feb. 5 for operating without a license. Reopened that day.
Gulf
801 Hungerford Dr., Rockville
Food service closed Feb. 5 for operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle