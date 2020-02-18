Yum’s Carryout
1413 14th St. NW
Closed Feb. 7 because of insects, rodents and other pests; and incorrect food temperatures. Reopened Feb. 11.
MARYLAND
California Tortilla
3941 Evergreen Pkwy., Bowie
Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration.
Macy’s
7125 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda
Closed last Thursday because of rodents.
Pizza Boli’s
127 Bowie Rd., Laurel
Closed Feb. 11 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle