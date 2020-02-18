These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

CVS

1637 P St. NW

Closed Feb. 7 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.

Petworth Market

3715 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager and because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

Yum’s Carryout

1413 14th St. NW

Closed Feb. 7 because of insects, rodents and other pests; and incorrect food temperatures. Reopened Feb. 11.

MARYLAND

California Tortilla

3941 Evergreen Pkwy., Bowie

Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration.

Macy’s

7125 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Closed last Thursday because of rodents.

Pizza Boli’s

127 Bowie Rd., Laurel

Closed Feb. 11 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle