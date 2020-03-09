These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Best World Supermarket

3178 Mount Pleasant St. NW

Closed March 2 for operating without a license and because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

301 Tingey St. SE

Closed March 4 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

Barra Brava Peruvian Seafood

15921 Frederick Rd., Rockville

Closed Feb. 26 because of noncompliance with workers’ compensation law. Reopened March 3.

Cafe Roma

12166 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.

Chipotle

10526 Connecticut Ave., Kensington

Closed last Thursday because of sewage. Reopened that day.

McDonald’s

14300 Gallant Fox Lane, Bowie

Closed March 4 because of sewage. Reopened that day.

Orleans Catering

6703 Suitland Rd., Suitland

Closed Friday because of mice. Reopened Saturday.

Subway

108 Olde Towne Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed Friday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle