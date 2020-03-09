Potbelly Sandwich Shop
301 Tingey St. SE
Closed March 4 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
MARYLAND
Barra Brava Peruvian Seafood
15921 Frederick Rd., Rockville
Closed Feb. 26 because of noncompliance with workers’ compensation law. Reopened March 3.
Cafe Roma
12166 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.
Chipotle
10526 Connecticut Ave., Kensington
Closed last Thursday because of sewage. Reopened that day.
McDonald’s
14300 Gallant Fox Lane, Bowie
Closed March 4 because of sewage. Reopened that day.
Orleans Catering
6703 Suitland Rd., Suitland
Closed Friday because of mice. Reopened Saturday.
Subway
108 Olde Towne Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed Friday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle