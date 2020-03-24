2800 10th St. NE
Closed March 13 because circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened March 16.
Oohh’s and Aahh’s
5933 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed March 10 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened March 13.
MARYLAND
Barra Brava Peruvian Seafood
15921 Frederick Rd., Rockville
Closed March 18 because of failure to comply with workers’ compensation requirements.
VIRGINIA
Union Street Public House
121 S. Union St., Alexandria
Closed March 17 because of a failure to comply with the governor’s order of 10 people or fewer in a restaurant.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle