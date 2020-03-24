These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although food services in Maryland and the District are open only for carryout and deliveries, complaint inspections will continue during the covid-19 crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Luncheras Di Si

2800 10th St. NE

Closed March 13 because circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened March 16.

Oohh’s and Aahh’s

5933 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed March 10 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened March 13.

MARYLAND

Barra Brava Peruvian Seafood

15921 Frederick Rd., Rockville

Closed March 18 because of failure to comply with workers’ compensation requirements.

VIRGINIA

Union Street Public House

121 S. Union St., Alexandria

Closed March 17 because of a failure to comply with the governor’s order of 10 people or fewer in a restaurant.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle