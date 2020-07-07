These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are limited to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining, complaint inspections will continue during the covid-19 crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma

1027 31st St. NW

Closed June 30 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

Cabana Hookah Lounge

8227 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Closed July 2 because the business is not part of the county’s Phase 2 reopening.

El Sapo Cuban Social Club

8455 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Closed June 22 because of adulterated food and unclean food contact surfaces. Reopened the next day.

Palisades Lounge

8211 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Closed July 3 because of a failure to maintain appropriate social distancing and a liquor violation.

Vibes Hookah Lounge

1 Dawson Ave., Rockville

Closed June 2 because the business is not part of the county’s Phase 2 reopening.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle