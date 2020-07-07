Closed June 30 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.
MARYLAND
Cabana Hookah Lounge
8227 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Closed July 2 because the business is not part of the county’s Phase 2 reopening.
El Sapo Cuban Social Club
8455 Fenton St., Silver Spring
Closed June 22 because of adulterated food and unclean food contact surfaces. Reopened the next day.
Palisades Lounge
8211 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Closed July 3 because of a failure to maintain appropriate social distancing and a liquor violation.
Vibes Hookah Lounge
1 Dawson Ave., Rockville
Closed June 2 because the business is not part of the county’s Phase 2 reopening.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle